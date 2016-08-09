ABIDJAN Aug 9 Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, dropped to 0.4 percent year-on-year in July compared with 0.9 percent in June, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices added 1.6 percent year-on-year, while housing and utility prices climbed 0.1 percent. Transport costs declined 1.4 percent, healthcare prices fell 0.9 percent and communications costs jumped 3.4 percent.

Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone because of its prominent position on the world's cocoa market. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Richard Balmforth)