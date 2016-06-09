* Disputes over land ownership five years after war ended
* Returning war refugees finding land occupied by enemies
* Land law aims to solve problem but risks inflaming
tensions
By Joe Bavier
FETE, Ivory Coast, June 9 Stepping off a river
ferry onto the soil of his native Ivory Coast for the first time
since he fled civil war five years ago, Innocent Weley Nonmah
left behind the harsh life of a refugee and an Ebola epidemic
that prolonged his family's exile.
But coming home he had a new worry: that his five hectares
of farmland might have been occupied by members of a rival
ethnic group.
"I need to be close to my fields," said the 33-year-old
cocoa and palm oil farmer, who returned last month from exile in
Liberia with his pregnant wife and four children.
"I need to go and see with my own eyes ... that there is
something there for me," he said, after a gruelling journey
aboard a battered minibus over dirt tracks winding through
Ivorian forests.
Ethnically charged disputes over land in Ivory Coast's
fertile west played a central role in more than a decade of
turmoil in the world's leading cocoa producer. When a contested
2010 presidential election erupted into a five-month civil war,
those tensions fuelled some of the conflict's worst bloodshed.
A post-war economic recovery has made Ivory Coast the
darling of investors in Africa. But as refugees from the war
trickle back - around 16,000 have returned since December,
leaving 22,000 still in Liberia - unresolved disputes over land
could reignite violence.
Nonmah and his family had carried their few possessions
bundled in cloth as they travelled in the bus with "Love and
Trust" emblazoned on the rear doors, rattling past cocoa groves
and palm oil plantations along Ivory Coast's western border.
They were dropped off in the closest major town to their
home village of Fete. The U.N. refugee agency charged with
bringing Ivorian refugees home still deems Fete too dangerous to
return to, so Nonmah has not been able to check on his farmland.
But he said there was no sign of the community he had left
behind in surrounding areas. In angry comments pointing to the
tensions still simmering in Ivory Coast, he said: "There are
people there, but not us. They are foreigners."
MIGRANT FARMERS
Nonmah is a member of the Krou ethnic group, many of whom
fled the fighting in 2011 when forces loyal to presidential
election winner Alassane Ouattara fought to install him after
his rival, Laurent Gbagbo, refused to cede power. The Krou were
among the groups that had supported Gbagbo.
But the roots of the conflict run much deeper, and include
disputes over who is "Ivorian" in a land full of migrant farmers
from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali.
Ivory Coast's first president after achieving independence
in 1960 - Felix Houphouet-Boigny, who ruled for three decades -
flung open the doors to migrants from across West Africa,
seeking labour to develop the nation through agriculture.
To encourage people to work plantations, he declared that
the land belonged to whomever grew cash crops on it.
The plan worked. Today, in addition to its cocoa dominance,
Ivory Coast is Africa's leading natural rubber exporter, a major
producer of palm oil and a regional player in the cotton sector.
Last year it became the world's top producer of cashew nuts.
But the economic success came at the cost of a simmering
conflict that pits ethnic groups who feel dispossessed of their
native lands against migrant farmers.
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Ivory Coast's
population of 23 million inhabitants, according to a 2014
census. In many areas of the fertile west, ethnic groups like
the Guere, Bete and Krou - who settled there centuries ago - are
outnumbered by immigrants and people who have moved from other
parts of Ivory Coast.
The main newcomers to the west are President Ouattara's
Dioula group, which includes people from Burkina Faso, Mali and
Guinea as well as from northern Ivory Coast, most who have
arrived since the 1970s. During the civil war they were targeted
by militias allied to ex-president Gbagbo, who is facing trial
in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity.
Ethnic violence has occasionally resurfaced since the war.
In 2014, two raids by unidentified fighters killed nearly two
dozen people in Fete, including prominent members of the
immigrant community.
The government blamed those attacks on Liberian mercenaries
who had fought for Gbagbo. But Fete's village chief Roger Loma
Kapet said people from the Dioula community - "foreigners", he
called them - used those attacks as pretext to burn the nearby
Krou village of Djimane to the ground three days later.
"It was revenge," said Djimane's village chief Jacques Nemlin
Douai, who returned from Liberia last month to discover part of
his land occupied by a migrant neighbour.
'BAD FAITH'
Fengolo is a sprawling village in western Ivory Coast,
bisected by a highway and surrounded by cocoa trees. Dieka Issa
Ouattara, a leader of the local Dioula community there, still
shudders to think of the civil war years.
"They killed people. They raped women. Their goal was to
chase the foreigners off land they'd already sold and to take it
back," he said of the pro-Gbagbo militias.
To avert further violence, Ivorian lawmakers are trying to
resolve the underlying land tensions once and for all. In 2013,
they voted to require landholders to officially register
property ownership claims within 10 years, or else the land
would revert to the state.
"There is a lot of bad faith in the management of land. It's
often hard to determine the true nature of land rights," said
Constant Zirignon Deble, director of rural lands at the Ministry
of Agriculture. "That is a source of conflict."
The law says Ivorian citizens will be granted land titles,
while non-citizens will be given leases that can last
generations.
But, three years on, the process is struggling in a country
where land sales have long been subject to traditional customs,
contracts are often scribbled on a scrap of paper, if anywhere,
and property boundaries are rarely formalised.
The government estimates that to cover all of Ivory Coast's
land holdings, it will need to issue around a half a million
titles. Only 2,500 have thus far been printed.
The cost and bureaucracy of registering land is daunting for
many farmers. It requires those applying for titles to prove
there are no counter-claims to their property, which Fengolo's
Ouattara fears could open the floodgates to countless new
disputes and lead to migrants being stripped of their rights.
"I didn't budge from my land during the crisis," he said.
"If the state comes to remove us from our land after these 10
years, we won't move. They'll have to kill us all."
Sylla Yakouba, a 62-year-old retired government employee,
spent several thousand dollars to register his 25 hectares in a
process that required two separate land surveys, two rounds of
affidavits from his neighbours and repeated trips to the
commercial capital Abidjan.
But he said the process is impossible for most poor farmers,
who are often faced with the choice between buying fertiliser or
paying a child's school fees. "Hardly anyone has done their
papers," he said.
The government has pledged to streamline the process and
make it more affordable, and Deble said the law should be seen
as a source of security for land claims, not a threat.
"We are very aware that this is not an easy operation," he
told Reuters. "But if we don't do something today, it will be
even worse tomorrow."
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Pravin Char)