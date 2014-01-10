* China's CGM opened new mine in April
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
LAUZOUA, Ivory Coast, Jan 10 Ivory Coast aims to
quadruple its manganese production to around 1 million tonnes of
ore within three years, boosted by new investments from the
China National Geological and Mining Corporation (CGM), Ivorian
state miner Sodemi said.
The West African nation, the world's top cocoa grower, is
pushing to develop its long-neglected mining sector as part of
efforts to diversify the economy as it recovers from a
decade-long political crisis.
Having signed a partnership agreement with Sodemi in 2009,
CGM has reopened the previously abandoned Lauzoua mine and in
April last year extracted the first manganese, a metal used in
the production of steel.
"The programme is to reach 300,000 tonnes per year over the
next two years then increase to 500,000 tonnes," Kadjo Kouame,
Sodemi's managing director, told Reuters.
"This will allow us to reach 1 million tonnes of manganese
per year in total from all of Ivory Coast's sites, placing us on
the list of major producers," he said, adding that the
additional production would come from new mines expected to come
online over the next three years.
Kouame said Sodemi and CGM had already invested 6 billion
CFA francs ($12.44 million) in the Lauzoua mine, around 180 km
west of the commercial capital Abidjan. Another 3 billion CFA
francs are due to be invested this year to purchase new
equipment to improve productivity.
Regional neighbours Gabon and Ghana are among the world's
top manganese producing countries.
However Ivory Coast has for decades largely ignored its
mining potential in favour of agricultural commodities, which
also include coffee and rubber, that make up the bulk of export
earnings.
The country's sole manganese mine currently in operation -
the Bondoukou project owned by India's Dharni Sampda Private
Limited - produced around 250,000 tonnes of ore in 2012.
The mine, near Ivory Coast's eastern border with Ghana,
holds 3.2 million tonnes of proven reserves.
The company has completed exploration at a second project at
Ziemougoula in the country's northwest showing 3.3 million
tonnes of proven reserves with an additional 3 million tonnes of
probable reserves. However, Dharni Sampda is still awaiting an
exploitation permit for the property.
Global crude steel production hit a record 1.548 billion
tonnes in 2012, according to data from the World Steel
Association, fuelling demand for manganese.
China was the top consumer and producer of steel with output
for the year at 716.5 million tonnes. Kouame said Asian, and
particularly Chinese, steel mills would be the primary
destination for Ivorian manganese.
($1 = 482.3030 CFA francs)
(Additional reporting and writing by Joe Bavier; editing by
David Lewis and Keiron Henderson)