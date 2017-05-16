BRIEF-Indluplace Properties to raise r475 million via accelerated book build
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately r475 million through issue of new shares
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast May 16 The leaders of a nationwide military mutiny in Ivory Coast have accepted a government proposal on bonus payments and agreed to return to barracks and end their revolt, two spokesmen told reporters in the city of Bouake on Tuesday.
The spokemen said the deal included an immediate bonus payment of 5 million CFA francs ($8,400) for the 8,400 mutineers and a further payment of 2 million CFA francs at the end of June. ($1 = 594.7900 CFA francs) (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB +'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the USD490 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanru