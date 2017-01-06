LONDON Jan 6 Ivory Coast's dollar-denominated
bonds fell across the curve on Friday after demobilised soldiers
seized Ivory Coast's second-largest city Bouake and gunfire
erupted at a military camp in another town.
The 2028 bond was down 1.156 cents to trade
at 99.344 cents while the 2024 and the 2032
issues slipped around 0.8 cents, according to
Tradeweb data.
Ivory Coast's average yield spread over U.S. Treasuries
on the most widely used emerging market
hard-currency bond index, JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified,
blew out by as much as 23 basis points to over 400 bps, a
one-week high.
"Sub-Saharan assets have been very well bid in the past two
weeks as general sentiment towards emerging markets has been
quite buoyant," said Simon Quijano-Evans, emerging markets
strategist at Legal & General Investment Management.
"The overnight events in Ivory Coast are just a reminder
that one always has to keep the political risk factor on the
watch-list."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)