ABIDJAN Disgruntled soldiers left their barracks firing their weapons in the air in Ivory Coast's second city Bouake on Friday, one of their leaders said, angered by a decision by a delegation representing them to drop demands for bonus payments.

Gunfire also erupted at the West African nation's main military base in the commercial capital Abidjan, military sources said.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)