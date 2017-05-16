BRIEF-Indluplace Properties to raise r475 million via accelerated book build
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately r475 million through issue of new shares
ABIDJAN May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.
Employees at several banks in the commercial capital, Abidjan, confirmed that they were opening their branches as soldiers removed road blocks and many businesses that had been closed on Monday reopened. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB +'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the USD490 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanru