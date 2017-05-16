ABIDJAN May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.

Employees at several banks in the commercial capital, Abidjan, confirmed that they were opening their branches as soldiers removed road blocks and many businesses that had been closed on Monday reopened. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)