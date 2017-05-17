BOUAKE, Ivory Coast May 17 Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro re-opened on Wednesday with cocoa exporters resuming bean purchases following a two-day closure caused by an army mutiny, an exporter and an official with the top grower's cocoa regulator said.

"We started back up again this morning and everything is going well," said the official with the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC). "The exporters are open and are coming to our offices as usual." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Additional reporting and writing by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet)