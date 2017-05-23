ABIDJAN May 23 Three demobilised ex-rebel fighters were killed in Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, on Tuesday as they clashed with police attempting to end their protest over bonus payments, a policeman and a spokesman for the former fighters said.

The police source said another 20 people were being treated for injuries at the main hospital in Bouake, a city that has been at the centre of unrest this year caused by disgruntled soldiers and former combatants in a 2011 civil war. (Reporting by Joe Bavier and Ange Aboa; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)