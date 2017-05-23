A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
ABIDJAN May 23 Three demobilised ex-rebel fighters were killed in Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, on Tuesday as they clashed with police attempting to end their protest over bonus payments, a policeman and a spokesman for the former fighters said.
The police source said another 20 people were being treated for injuries at the main hospital in Bouake, a city that has been at the centre of unrest this year caused by disgruntled soldiers and former combatants in a 2011 civil war. (Reporting by Joe Bavier and Ange Aboa; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday narrowed the rights of property owners in disputes with governments and laid out a formula for determining when landowners are owed compensation in a case involving a vacant lot in Wisconsin on the picturesque St. Croix River.