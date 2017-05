Trucks are seen parked along a road in Djebonoua, near Bouake, as disgruntled soldiers demanding salary increases seized the city of Bouake, Ivory Coast, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

ABIDJAN Mutinying soldiers entered Ivory Coast's military headquarters and the compound housing the defence ministry on Saturday and were firing shots in the air, said a diplomatic source who saw them.

"There's a lot of shooting in the air inside the ministry of defence," the source said. "It's in the hands of the bad guys."

