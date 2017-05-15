Air strikes pound southwest Syrian city of Deraa
BEIRUT Heavy air strikes hit the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday as a ceasefire declared by the government expired, a witness in the city and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous soldiers sealed off the southern entrance to Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, on Monday, Reuters witnesses said.
The army said on Sunday that it had launched an operation "to re-establish order" amid the four-day revolt over bonus payments.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BEIRUT Heavy air strikes hit the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday as a ceasefire declared by the government expired, a witness in the city and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's administration appears ready to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on Pakistan-based militants launching attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, U.S. officials tell Reuters.