An empty street is seen in Bouake, Ivory Coast, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous soldiers sealed off the southern entrance to Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, on Monday, Reuters witnesses said.

The army said on Sunday that it had launched an operation "to re-establish order" amid the four-day revolt over bonus payments.

