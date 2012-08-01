ABIDJAN Aug 1 Ivory Coast expects annual output
from its burgeoning gold mining sector to reach 25 tonnes by
2015 as new mines come on line, a government spokesman said on
Wednesday.
The West African nation produced 12 tonnes of gold last year
despite a civil war, up from seven tonnes in 2010.
"Today in Ivory Coast we're producing around 15 tonnes of
gold per year. In 2015 gold production could hit 25 tonnes per
year," Bruno Kone told journalists following a cabinet meeting.
The projection is significantly higher than a forecast by
the country's mines minister in July last year, when output was
estimated to rise to 20 tonnes by 2020, and reflects growing
interest in the underexploited sector.
Ivory Coast has been slow to develop its potentially
substantial mineral resources, focusing instead on the
agriculture as the world's top cocoa producer.
Record-breaking gold prices, however, are kindling interest
in West African gold, and Ivory Coast's government is keen to
harness the sector's potential earning power.
Randgold Resources, Australia's Newcrest Mining
and Toronto-listed La Mancha Resources have
mines in production. And the government has promised to speed up
its process for granting permits.
The government on Wednesday granted a production permit to
Etruscan Resources, which was acquired by Canada's Endeavour
Mining Corp after it applied.
"An investment of 51 billion CFA francs ($95.6 million) will
be made by this company," said Kone, adding that three more
production permits were in the approval pipeline and would be
granted in the coming months.