ABIDJAN Oct 16 Ivory Coast will cancel the mobile licence of domestically-owned Cafe Mobile and plans to further reduce the number of operators because of poor services, the head of the West African nation's telecoms regulatory body said on Thursday.

Diemeleou Bile said the Ivorian government was concerned by the level of poor quality of services in the sector. It fined all mobile operators in the country a total 4.13 billion CFA francs ($8 million) after audits in 2013 and this year.

"There are seven licences. We aim to cut the number of mobile operators and keep only those who are performing very well," Bile said, adding that a number of licences are up for renewal next year.

Bile said Cafe Mobile's network was down and its subscribers had been notified.

"Their case has been referred to the regulatory council for their licence to be rescinded," he said. The firm, with about 200,000 subscribers, was awarded the licence in 2012.

Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, has about 21 million mobile phone subscribers out of an estimated population of 24 million.

Existing operators in the country include France's Orange , South Africa's MTN J>, Libya's Green, Etisalat's Moov, Cafe Mobile and Koz, a unit of Lebanon-based Comium. Abu Dhabi-based Warid Telecom also holds an unused operating permit.

(1 US dollar = 511.0700 Central African CFA franc BEAC) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Keiron Henderson)