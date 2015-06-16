ABIDJAN, June 16 Ivory Coast bank NSIA Banque-CI
is planning an initial public offering on West Africa's regional
BRVM bourse before the end of this year, the president of its
parent company said on Tuesday.
The bank, formerly BIAO-CI, is part of the NSIA financial
group, which owns another bank in Guinea and is a leading
insurance provider in 12 countries across West and Central
Africa.
"By the end of the year, the bank will be listed on the
bourse in order to allow us to raise more capital to finance our
development," Jean Kacou Diagou, president of parent company
NSIA Group, told a news conference in AAbidjan.
Diagou gave no further details of the plan. Ivorian law
requires companies to offer a minimum of 10 percent of shares in
order to be listed.
NSIA Group owns an 80 percent stake in NSIA Banque-CI via
its holding company NSIA Participations, according to the bank's
website. The remaining 20 percent is held by the Ivorian state.
As part of a plan to liquidate stakes in 15 companies, the
Ivorian government announced in 2013 that it planned to sell off
half its shares in NSIA Banque-CI.
National Bank of Canada and France's Amethis Finance
earlier this year agreed to acquire stakes of 20.9 percent and
5.4 percent, respectively, in NSIA Group from Africa-focused
private equity fund Emerging Capital Partners.
Diagou, whose family controls 61 percent of the group, said
the deal was worth 100 billion CFA francs ($171.53 million). The
remaining stakes are controlled by private Ivorian investors.
"For us, the challenge is to look for growth, profits and
revenue. Africa is a growth zone," said National Bank of
Canada's president and chief executive, Louis Vachon, who was
also present at the news conference.
"We want to invest in Africa, but we needed a reliable
partner," he said.
NSIA Group recorded turnover of 200 billion CFA francs in
2014, a figure that is expected to rise by about 10 percent this
year, Diagou said.
($1 = 583.0000 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Additional reporting and
writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Leslie Adler)