CANNES, France Dec 8 Investor confidence in
Ivory Coast is returning and several private sector contracts
have been signed in the past week in areas from real estate to
energy, President Alassane Ouattara said on Saturday.
The West African state recently secured $8.6 billion from
international donors to finance development after a civil war
last year, triggered when Ouattara's predecessor refused to
recognise an election defeat.
As part of a fundraising trip, Ivory Coast's prime minister
had struck several deals in Paris, Ouattara told reporters on
the sidelines of a conference in Cannes.
"There were contracts signed in real estate, electricity
production, hydroelectricity," said Ouattara, who gave no
details but said there were "big contracts" on the way in the
oil and mining sectors.
"Investor confidence is returning," he said, citing
previously announced investments by companies like oil major
Total and conglomerate Bouygues.
