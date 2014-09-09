ABIDJAN, Sept 9 Ivory Coast palm oil producer Palmci's net profit rose nearly 9 percent year-on-year to over 16.6 billion CFA francs ($32.61 million) due to higher world prices and lower taxes on business profits, the company said on Tuesday.

Turnover was 89.77 billion CFA francs, up from 86.47 billion last year during the same period. Palmci forecast year-end output of 280,000 tonnes compared to 270,000 tonnes produced last year, the statement said. (1 US dollar = 509.0500 CFA franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)