BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Sugar Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago
ABIDJAN, Sept 9 Ivory Coast palm oil producer Palmci's net profit rose nearly 9 percent year-on-year to over 16.6 billion CFA francs ($32.61 million) due to higher world prices and lower taxes on business profits, the company said on Tuesday.
Turnover was 89.77 billion CFA francs, up from 86.47 billion last year during the same period. Palmci forecast year-end output of 280,000 tonnes compared to 270,000 tonnes produced last year, the statement said. (1 US dollar = 509.0500 CFA franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 109,000 versus EGP 4.3 million year ago