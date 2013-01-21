ABIDJAN Jan 21 Gunman seized a Panama-flagged tanker as it prepared to unload fuel at Ivory Coast's port of Abidjan, port officials said in a statement on Monday.

Port agents said the ship was hijacked shortly after midnight on Thursday. It is currently located off the coast of neighbouring Ghana.

"Several minutes later, (the ship's owner) informed the captaincy that its ship was under the control of armed individuals who had boarded," read the statement. (Reporting By Joe Bavier; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)