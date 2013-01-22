LONDON Jan 22 An oil tanker seized by gunmen close to the Ivory Coast's port of Abidjan has been released after being hijacked last week, the Nigerian ship owner said on Tuesday.

"The entire cargo on board was discharged while the crew were locked up in the junior officers' mess room," said Rowaye Jubril, the chairman of Brila Energy.

Jubril said that an inspector had been sent to assess the damage done to the vessel, which had been carrying about 5,000 tonnes of fuel. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)