ABIDJAN Feb 4 A French-owned Luxembourg-flagged tanker with 17 crew members that went missing off Ivory Coast over the weekend is believed to have been hijacked by Nigerian pirates, the International Maritime Bureau said on Monday.

"The owner lost contact on (February) 3rd. We believe it was hijacked with 17 crew on board," said Noel Choong, head of the IMB's piracy reports division based in Malaysia. (Reporting By Joe Bavier; editing by Daniel Flynn)