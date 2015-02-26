ABIDJAN Feb 26 Prominent members of Ivory Coast
President Alassane Ouattara's main coalition partner on Thursday
rejected a deal by their party's leader to support Ouattara's
bid for re-election later this year.
Their party, the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI), is
still expected to endorse the deal at its party congress on
Saturday. But the four dissidents are threatening to present
their own candidacies and challenge Ouattara at the polls.
Backing Ouattara "would finish the PDCI off once and for
all," Kouadio Konan Bertin, the party's former youth leader and
currently a member of parliament, told a press conference in the
commercial capital Abidjan.
He was joined by ex-Prime Minister Charles Konan Banny,
former foreign affairs minister Amara Essy and a former deputy
speaker of parliament, Jerome Brou Kablan.
The agreement they were rejecting was struck by former
President Henri Konan Bedie, the leader of the PDCI. He
announced in September that his party would not field a
candidate in elections expected in October and would throw its
support behind Ouattara.
After finishing third in the first round of the last
election in 2010, Bedie's support in a run-off swept Ouattara to
power. In exchange for its support, the PDCI gained the post of
prime minister, along with several other key government
portfolios.
Then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat in
the election and plunged the world's top cocoa grower into a
civil war that killed some 3,000 people.
On Thursday, the four PDCI dissidents said they would defy
the party congress if it supports the arrangement between
Ouattara and Bedie and would stand in this year's elections
anyway.
"We won't be independent candidates," Banny said. "We will
be PDCI candidates."
Ouattara, a former senior International Monetary Fund
official, has won praise for reviving the Ivory Coast economy
following the civil war. In a sign of renewed confidence,
investors placed nearly $4 billion in orders for a $1 billion
Eurobond which Ivory Coast marketed on Tuesday.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Larry King)