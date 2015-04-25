ABIDJAN, April 25 The five parties in Ivory
Coast's ruling coalition named President Alassane Ouattara as
their candidate for an election in October in which he is
expected to win a second five-year term.
Thousands of activists made the choice at a rally in the
national stadium at which they held up banners showing their
support for the former deputy head of the International Monetary
Fund.
Former president Henri Konan Bedié, who is the leader of the
RHDP coalition, gave his endorsement to Ouattara, who has won
praise for reviving the West African country's economy after a
decade of political turmoil that culminated in a brief civil war
that ended in 2011.
"We want an Ivory Coast committed to working, which believes
in its bright future," Ouattara told the rally.
The opposition has yet to chose its candidate. Ivory Coast
is the world's leading producer of cocoa.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, writing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg, editing by G Crosse)