ABIDJAN, June 1 Ivory Coast President Alassane
Ouattara has taken a step towards drawing up a new constitution
and scrapping a nationality clause which helped drag his West
African nation into a decade-long crisis and bedevilled his own
initial bids for the presidency.
The presidential office, in a statement late on Tuesday,
announced the appointment of a 10-member experts panel,
including Justice Minister Sansan Kambile along with legal
experts and law professors, to draft a new national charter.
The new constitution would go to a public referendum for
approval, Ouattara's office said.
Ouattara pledged during his campaign for re-election last
year to scrap a nationality clause which helped lead the world's
top cocoa grower and French-speaking West Africa's largest
economy into prolonged crisis.
The current charter, ratified in 2000 in the wake of a
military coup, states presidential candidates must prove both
their parents are natural-born Ivorians. They must also have
never claimed citizenship of another country.
Ivory Coast has long been a magnet for immigrants from
neighbouring countries and the clause became a symbol of
exclusion, particularly of northerners whose family ties often
cross into neighbouring Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea.
Ivorian nationality became a burning political issue at the
heart of a 2002-2003 civil war that divided the country in two
for eight years.
Ouattara himself was barred from seeking the presidency over
what opponents said were his foreign origins before he finally
won election in 2010. However, his victory sparked a second
brief civil conflict that killed more than 3,000 people.
The statement said Ouattara would hold consultations with
opposition figures, traditional chiefs, religious leaders and
members of civil society groups.
"The results of these consultations will be transmitted to
the Experts Committee with the aim of proposing to the President
of the Republic a text to submit to referendum in order to give
Ivory Coast a new constitution," the statement said.
Ouattara is also believed to be seeking to create the new
post of vice-president to take over and complete the president's
term if he were incapacitated or died in office.
Currently, the speaker of parliament is second in line to
the presidency, but the constitution states that new elections
must be organised within 90 days, a time frame critics say is
unworkable.
