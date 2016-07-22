ABIDJAN, July 22 Ivory Coast's parliament on
Friday voted overwhelmingly in favour of holding a referendum on
a new constitution that would among other measures remove a
controversial nationality clause that contributed to years of
unrest and civil war.
President Ouattara pledged during his campaign for
re-election last year to scrap the clause, which states
presidential candidates must prove both their parents are
natural-born Ivorians. They must also have never claimed
citizenship of another country.
The motion to hold a referendum was approved in the National
Assembly with 233 votes in favour and six against. Seven
lawmakers abstained.
The plebiscite is expected to be held in September or
October ahead of parliamentary elections later in the year.
However, opposition parties and some civil society groups
are against the referendum, arguing that Ivory Coast must make
progress towards post-war reconciliation first.
Ivorian nationality became a political issue at the heart of
a decade-long crisis that began with a 1999 coup and included a
2002-2003 civil war that split the country in two for eight
years.
The West African nation has long attracted immigrants from
neighbouring countries, and the clause became a symbol of
exclusion, particularly of northerners whose family ties often
straddle regional borders.
Ouattara himself was barred from seeking the presidency over
what opponents said were his foreign origins before he finally
won election in 2010, although his victory sparked a second
brief civil conflict that killed more than 3,000 people.
Through the referendum, Ouattara is also believed to be
seeking to create the new post of vice-president to take over
and complete the president's term if he were incapacitated or
died in office.
Currently, the speaker of parliament is second in line to
the presidency, but the constitution states that new elections
must be organised within 90 days, a time frame critics say is
unworkable.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)