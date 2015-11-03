(Refiles to fix typo in final paragraph)
* Ouattara sworn in for second five-year term
* Re-election aided by economic boom, but many feel left
behind
* Constitutional Council chief says backs changing
constitution
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Nov 3 Ivory Coast's President Alassane
Ouattara pledged on Tuesday to ensure that more of his
compatriots reap the benefits of the West African nation's
post-war economic revival as he was sworn in for a second
five-year term.
The head of the Constitutional Council, the country's
highest legal authority, meanwhile, said the body backed his
plan to revise the constitution to remove a controversial
nationality clause at the root of a decade of political turmoil.
Ouattara won a landslide victory last month in the first
presidential election since a brief civil war killed over 3,000
people in the wake of the last presidential poll in 2010.
The peaceful Oct. 25 vote was a boost for Ivory Coast's
democratic credentials and offered crucial reassurance of the
country's stability to investors who have flooded into the
world's top cocoa grower as its economy has taken off.
"Only lasting peace, strong institutions and Ivorians who
place national interest above all else will allow our country to
irreversibly join the ranks of the great democracies and
developed nations," Ouattara said after taking the oath of
office.
All six of his election rivals were present at a swearing-in
ceremony at the presidential palace in the commercial capital
Abidjan that was also attended by Senegal's President Macky Sall
and President Thomas Boni Yayi of Benin.
Ouattara's re-election bid was buoyed by an economy that has
grown by around 9 percent over the last four years, making Ivory
Coast one of the top performers in Africa as other countries
have been hobbled by a global commodities crash.
However, while Ouattara's leadership has been largely
credited with the revival, many Ivorians claim they have been
left behind.
"We must accelerate the distribution of the fruits of
growth, especially for our society's most disadvantaged," he
said, adding that he would push for more processing of
agricultural products to create jobs for Ivorian youth.
Ouattara also promised to do more to foster reconciliation
in a country still deeply divided along political and ethnic
lines.
Many supporter of ex-president Laurent Gbagbo heeded a call
by hardliners from his Ivorian Popular Front party to boycott
the vote last month.
Gbagbo, whose refusal to accept Ouattara's first win sparked
the 2011 civil war, is awaiting trial before the International
Criminal Court charged with crimes against humanity.
Before his 2010 victory, Ouattara's political opponents,
including Gbagbo's supporters, raised questions over his
national origins as a pretext to bar him from running for the
presidency.
His exclusion became a symbol for the perceived
marginalisation of northerners who often have ethnic and family
connections that straddle the borders with neighbouring Burkina
Faso, Mali and Guinea.
In an interview with Reuters ahead of his re-election,
Ouattara vowed to change the constitution to scrap a nationality
clause that states that presidential candidates' parents must
both be natural-born Ivorian citizens.
