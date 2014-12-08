ABIDJAN Dec 8 China Eximbank has loaned Ivory
Coast around 466 billion CFA francs ($875 million) for the
construction of a second container terminal at Abidjan port, the
director general of the port said on Monday.
Ivory Coast plans to increase capacity at the port in its
economic capital Abidjan, one of the busiest in Africa. The port
serves as a gateway for landlocked nations to the north and a
transit point for beans from the world's top cocoa grower.
"The total cost of the project is about 466 billion CFA
francs," Hien Yacouba Sie told a news conference.
"The financing has been concluded with China Eximbank," Sie
said, adding that construction would include the enlargement of
the Vridi canal, the construction of the second container
terminal and a roll on/roll off terminal.
He said construction would start in the first quarter of
2015 and it is expected to be completed by 2021. The contract to
manage the new terminal was awarded last year to a consortium
led by France's Bollore.
Sie said Bollore will invest a further 200 billion CFA
francs for other port infrastructures and equipment which will
boost port traffic.
Cargo traffic has been on the rise as the country recovers
from a decade of political stability. Total tonnage surpassed 21
million tonnes in 2013.
($1 = 533.4700 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix,
editing by David Evans)