ABIDJAN Oct 6 Ivory Coast began construction on
Tuesday of a four-year, 560 billion CFA franc ($962 million)
project to build a second container terminal and widen the canal
leading to its main port in the commercial capital Abidjan.
Among the busiest in sub-Saharan Africa, the port serves
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy and
the world's top cocoa producer, and is also a gateway for
landlocked nations to the north.
China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd was awarded the
construction contracts for both projects with the bulk of the
cost covered by a loan from China's Eximbank.
Construction of the new container terminal, which will be
managed by consortium led by France's Bollore, will
last 48 months and cost 409 billion euros ($461 billion).
It is expected to allow Abidjan to increase container
traffic from 1.2 million TEU to 3 million TEU by 2020.
The upgrades to the canal linking the port to the Atlantic
Ocean will be completed in 36 months at a cost of 151 billion
CFA francs.
($1 = 582.1900 CFA francs)
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Ken Wills)