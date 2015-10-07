(Corrects currency in paragraph 4, changes euros to CFA francs)
ABIDJAN Oct 6 Ivory Coast began construction on
Tuesday of a four-year, 560 billion CFA franc ($962 million)
project to build a second container terminal and widen the canal
leading to its main port in the commercial capital Abidjan.
Among the busiest in sub-Saharan Africa, the port serves
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy and
the world's top cocoa producer, and is also a gateway for
landlocked nations to the north.
China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd was awarded the
construction contracts for both projects with the bulk of the
cost covered by a loan from China's Eximbank.
Construction of the new container terminal, which will be
managed by consortium led by France's Bollore, will
last 48 months and cost 409 billion CFA francs.
It is expected to allow Abidjan to increase container
traffic from 1.2 million TEU to 3 million TEU by 2020.
The upgrades to the canal linking the port to the Atlantic
Ocean will be completed in 36 months at a cost of 151 billion
CFA francs.
($1 = 582.1900 CFA francs)
