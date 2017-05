ABIDJAN Nine prisoners and one guard were killed at the main jail in Ivory Coast in a failed escape attempt by inmates who had obtained firearms, prosecutor general Aly Yeo said on state television on Sunday.

The breakout bid at the MACA prison in Abidjan, the main commercial city, began on Saturday when prisoners opened fire on guards. Yeo said it had been put down on Sunday.

