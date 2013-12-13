ABIDJAN Dec 13 Ivory Coast plans to sell its
stakes in 15 companies, including the national telecoms
operator, banks, agribusiness and a gold mine as part of a
privatisation drive aimed at easing the public debt load and
increasing competition.
The value of the state's participation in the 15 companies
is estimated at 32.4 billion CFA francs ($67.9 million),
according to a finance ministry document seen by Reuters.
The world's top cocoa grower has revived its economy in the
wake of a decade-long political crisis that ended in 2011 and is
seeking to reduce the total size of its portfolio by 25 percent
in the coming months.
