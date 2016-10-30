* President says charter will turn page on war years
ABIDJAN Oct 30 Voters in Ivory Coast cast their
ballots on Sunday in a referendum to decide whether to approve a
new constitution that President Alassane Ouattara argues will
guarantee peace in the wake of years of political turmoil.
Under Ouattara, Ivory Coast has made an impressive recovery
since a 2011 civil war capped a decade-long crisis. The
International Monetary Fund projects it will be Africa's fastest
growing economy this year.
Despite five years of peace, however, Ivorians remain deeply
divided along political and ethnic fault lines. And both they
and the investors who are now flooding in crave the stability
that will allow the world's top cocoa grower to cement its
status as the continent's rising star.
"It's a good constitution that will change the country,"
said Assana Toure, 60, who voted early on Sunday in the Yopougon
neighbourhood of the commercial capital Abidjan. "There will no
longer be disagreements over a lot of things."
Opposition parties have called for a boycott, arguing that
the new text was designed to further entrench Ouattara's
political coalition. And so, while the "yes" vote is heavily
favoured, turnout will be key to determining whether the text
has the widespread backing of the people.
The current constitution, drafted under military rule after
a 1999 coup, was at the heart of Ivory Coast's prolonged unrest.
In its most controversial clause, it says presidential
candidates' parents must both be natural born Ivorians - a
deliberate swipe at northerners, many of whom, like Ouattara,
have family ties that straddle the borders with Burkina Faso and
Mali.
The new constitution scraps that rule, which was used to
disqualify Ouattara from a poll in 2000, and now only one parent
must be Ivorian. It also creates a post of vice president and a
senate. The president says all these new measures will guarantee
more political stability.
However, the new text also allows future changes to the
constitution to go ahead without a referendum and with just a
two thirds majority in parliament - a body now heavily dominated
by Ouattara's allies - a fact that has raised concern among some
rights groups.
Some civil society groups and diplomats, meanwhile, have
criticised the process of drafting the text and submitting it to
a plebiscite as rushed and lacking transparency. Voters have had
just two and a half weeks to review the 184-article charter.
Rights groups also worry that a two-ballot system introduced
for the referendum - whereby voters receive a 'yes' and a 'no'
ballot, instead of one paper with a box to sign their preference
- could open the door to fraud during the vote. Ouattara
dismissed that concern as unfounded during a meeting with civil
society leaders last week.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by
Joe Bavier; Editing by Susan Fenton)