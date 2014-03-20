ABIDJAN, March 20 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb's net profit fell to 5.84 billion CFA Francs ($12.27 million) in 2013, from 15.24 billion CFA Francs ($32.02 million) the previous year, the company said on Thursday.

"The drop in the results relative to the previous year is mostly due to the drop in the sales price of rubber and palm oil by 23 and 19 percent respectively," the firm said in statement sent to the West Africa BRVM Bourse. ($1 = 475.9000 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)