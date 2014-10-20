BRIEF-Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile's shares to resume trading on April 26
April 25 Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd
ABIDJAN Oct 20 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph recorded a loss of 3.03 billion CFA francs ($5.91 million) in the first half of 2014, compared with a profit of 8.65 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, the company said on Monday.
A 27 percent decline in international rubber prices in the first half of 2014 will also likely hurt full year results, the company said in a statement to the West Africa Bourse.
Turnover was 51.70 billion compared with 83.96 billion CFA in the same period of 2013, it said.
($1 = 513.1100 Central African CFA franc beacs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, editing by David Evans)
* Felcor Lodging Trust - in connection with termination of merger under specified circumstances, RLJ may be required to pay to Felcor termination fee of $95 million