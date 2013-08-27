ABIDJAN Aug 27 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph posted a 24 percent fall in first half net profit to 8.65 billion CFA francs ($17.66 million) on Tuesday which it blamed on lower rubber prices.

Turnover dipped to 83.96 billion CFA francs from 88 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a statement posted on the website of West Africa's BRVM regional stock exchange.

($1 = 489.7580 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by David Lewis and Jason Neely)