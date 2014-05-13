ABIDJAN May 13 Ivory Coast natural rubber
producer Saph posted a nearly 35 percent fall in 2013
net profit to 13.7 billion CFA francs ($28.73 million) hurt by a
slump in world rubber prices, the company said.
Turnover dipped to 155.62 billion CFA francs from 172.96
billion the previous year, it said in a statement posted late on
Monday on the website of West Africa's BRVM regional stock
exchange.
($1 = 476.8690 CFA Francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier;
editing by Jason Neely)