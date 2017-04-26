BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABIDJAN, April 26 Net profits for Societe Generale's Ivory Coast unit rose to 35.43 billion CFA francs ($58.67 million) in 2016, up from 27.02 billion the previous year, the company reported.
In a statement posted on the website of the West African BRVM bourse late on Tuesday, the bank added that it would pay shareholders a gross dividend of 6,450 CFA francs per share for 2016. ($1 = 603.9200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.