ABIDJAN Oct 29 Ivory Coast agro-industrial group Sifca and French power utility EDF will team up to invest 100 million euros ($127 million) next year to build two biomass power stations in the West African nation, company executives said.

Sifca, part owned by Singapore's Olam International and Wilmar International, had already announced plans to build one biomass facility. The deal with EDF will allow it to expand the project and construct two power stations, each with a 23 megawatt capacity.

"We are advanced with EDF with whom we signed a development agreement in September. The project will start in the first quarter of 2015," Alassane Doumbia, Sifca's executive vice-chairman told journalists late on Tuesday.

Sifca, announcing its 2013 results, said annual turnover had fallen 5 percent to 511 billion CFA francs ($991 million) as the company was hard hit by falling world prices for some soft commodities.

"The consolidated net result is 24 billion CFA, a bit less than half what it was in 2012, and there we are feeling the strong impact in the fall in the price of natural rubber in particular," Managing director Bertrand Vigne told a press conference.

The company is also being affected by the Ebola outbreak in west Africa, which is disrupting rubber shipments from its plantations in Liberia.

The outbreak has crippled the economies of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, the countries hardest hit by the worst epidemic of the disease on record.

Sifca exports its Liberian rubber production from the port of San Pedro in western Ivory Coast.

The Ivorian government has shut the borders with western neighbours Guinea and Liberia to prevent the disease spreading onto its territory, though it has since established humanitarian corridors.

"We have a stock of nearly 1,000 tonnes of natural rubber blocked in Liberia. We hope to restart our activities there without endangering health in the west of Ivory Coast," Vigne said.

Olam and Wilmar each own a 25 percent stake in Sifca with the remainder controlled by Ivory Coast's Billon family.

(1 US dollar = 0.7855 euro) (1 US dollar = 515.2000 CFA franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Susan Fenton)