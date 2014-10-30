(Corrects to say Olam and Wilmar together own a 27 pct stake,
not 25 pct each)
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN Oct 29 Ivory Coast agro-industrial
group Sifca and French power utility EDF will team up
to invest 100 million euros ($127 million) next year to build
two biomass power stations in the West African nation, company
executives said.
Sifca, in which Singapore's Olam International and
Wilmar International together own a 27 percent stake,
had already announced plans to build one biomass facility. The
deal with EDF will allow it to expand the project and construct
two power stations, each with a 23 megawatt capacity.
"We are advanced with EDF with whom we signed a development
agreement in September. The project will start in the first
quarter of 2015," Alassane Doumbia, Sifca's executive
vice-chairman told journalists late on Tuesday.
Sifca, announcing its 2013 results, said annual turnover had
fallen 5 percent to 511 billion CFA francs ($991 million) as the
company was hard hit by falling world prices for some soft
commodities.
"The consolidated net result is 24 billion CFA, a bit less
than half what it was in 2012, and there we are feeling the
strong impact in the fall in the price of natural rubber in
particular," Managing director Bertrand Vigne told a press
conference.
The company is also being affected by the Ebola outbreak in
west Africa, which is disrupting rubber shipments from its
plantations in Liberia.
The outbreak has crippled the economies of Liberia, Guinea
and Sierra Leone, the countries hardest hit by the worst
epidemic of the disease on record.
Sifca exports its Liberian rubber production from the port
of San Pedro in western Ivory Coast.
The Ivorian government has shut the borders with western
neighbours Guinea and Liberia to prevent the disease spreading
onto its territory, though it has since established humanitarian
corridors.
"We have a stock of nearly 1,000 tonnes of natural rubber
blocked in Liberia. We hope to restart our activities there
without endangering health in the west of Ivory Coast," Vigne
said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7855 euro)
(1 US dollar = 515.2000 CFA franc)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Susan Fenton)