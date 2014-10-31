ABIDJAN Oct 31 Ivory Coast brewer Solibra's first half net profits fell to 6.14 billion CFA francs ($11.77 million), down from 8.97 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, the company said on Friday.

Turnover was at 81.36 billion in the first six months of 2014, compared with 76.03 billion CFA francs last year in the same period, according to a statement published in the Ivory Coast daily newspaper Fraternite Matin.

"This drop in profits is explained essentially by the increase in the level of excise taxes on beer since January 1," the statement said. (1 US dollar = 521.4700 CFA franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge)