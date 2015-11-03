ABIDJAN Nov 3 Ivory Coast brewer Solibra's net profit rose to 11.16 billion CFA francs ($18.63 million) in the first half of the year from 6.14 billion in the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

The increase was due to a reduction in the prices of imported ingredients as well as streamlined production costs, according to a company statement posted on the website of the West African BRVM bourse.

Turnover rose to 95.58 billion CFA francs, up from 81.36 billion CFA francs in the first six months of 2014, it said. ($1 = 599.0500 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Greg Mahlich)