ABIDJAN Feb 23 Shares in Mali telecoms
company Sotelma will go on sale in April and start trading on
the Abidjan-based West African regional bourse by the end of
June, the head of the BRVM exchange said on Thursday.
Jean-Paul Gillet said Sotelma hoped to raise 100 billion CFA
francs ($201.9 million) in the listing, which he said would
involve 20 percent of the firm being sold to the public with
another 9 percent reserved for staff.
Gillet said Sotelma was expected to list shares with a unit
price of 10,000 CFA.
The operation is expected to create the bourse's third
largest company by market capitalisation after Senegal's Sonatel
and pan-African bank Ecobank Transnational Inc, he
added.
Sotelma was one of four listings expected this year on an
exchange that hosts nearly 40 companies, including some from
Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, Togo
and Ivory Coast.
($1 = 495.3980 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by David Lewis)