ABIDJAN, April 6 Ivory Coast is reviewing three
offers for a new telecoms licence after a purge earlier this
week of small underperforming companies, its digital economy and
post minister said on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast announced the withdrawal of four mobile
operators' licences this week because of bad quality services
and unpaid taxes. Only Orange, MTN and Moov
remain.
The government is considering offers from Monaco Telecom,
Vietnam's Viettel group and the parent company of Green in Ivory
Coast, Bruno Nabagne Kone told Reuters.
"We have three offers which will undergo an independent
assessment, then a decision will be taken by the government", he
said, adding the government may decide to stay with three
operators if the offers are not attractive enough.
The companies whose licences were withdrawn were Libya's
Green, the local units of Lebanon-based Comium, Abu Dhabi-based
Warid Telecom and Ivorian operator Cafe Mobile.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy,
has a population of about 25 million and an equal number of
mobile phone subscribers.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, Editing by Marine Pennetier
and David Evans)