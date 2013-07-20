ABIDJAN, July 20 A $210 million project to lay
fibre optic network across Ivory Coast should allow the West
African country to connect up to 30 percent of its population to
the Internet within 5 years, boosting economic growth, the
technology minister said.
Chinese telecoms firm Huwaei began work last year
on the first stage of the 6,700 km network - a 1,400 km cable
running through the west of the country from the southwestern
port city of San Pedro to Ferkessedougou in the central north.
Minister of Technology, Information and Communication Bruno
Nabagne Kone said that would be completed before the end of the
year. Ivory Coast, a former French colony, is the world's top
cocoa exporter but its economic development has been hampered by
a decade of political turmoil and civil conflict.
Kone said work had just begun on the second phase of the
project, a 650 km link connecting Grand-Bassam and the
commercial capital Abidjan in the southeast with the
northeastern town of Bouna.
The work by the state-owned China International
Telecommunication Construction Corporation (CITCC) is expected
to last eight months, he said.
The final three stages of construction, which will connect
the country's central regions, will begin simultaneously in 2014
and are expected to take two years to complete.
"We should be able to reach a penetration rate of between 20
and 30 percent in the next three to five years," Kone told
Reuters late on Friday, noting that current Internet penetration
was around 2 percent.
"A 10 percent penetration brings an extra point of economic
growth so that's several more points of growth per year."
Kone said the cable would reduce the digital divide in Ivory
Coast between rural and urban areas. The National
Telecommunications Fund, which receives revenues from a tax on
telephone operators' revenues, will finance the construction.
"This is a state-owned project which will allow the
government to set more affordable tariffs than the
operators," he told Reuters.
The government also hopes by increasing access to market
information the project will facilitate trade by allowing
farmers in rural communities to remain informed on prices in
international commodities markets.
President Alassane Ouattara's government, which took office
after a short civil war in 2010-2011, plans to spend around $20
billion through 2015 on a sweeping infrastructure and
development programme to boost growth in the nearly $40 billion
a year economy.
Economic growth, which stagnated during the past decade, hit
nearly 10 percent last year. It is forecast at around 8 percent
in 2013, according to the IMF.
