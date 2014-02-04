* Tax on business profits to increase to 30 pct from 25
* Companies to purchase local bonds to keep profits in
country
* Govt targets $3.30 billion in 2014 tax revenues
(Adds details, quotes and background)
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Feb 4 Ivory Coast will increase taxes
on telecoms companies and require them to invest in government
bonds this year as part of efforts to boost fiscal revenues and
keep profits in the country, the state tax agency's director
said on Tuesday.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy,
is emerging from a decade-long political crisis that ended in
2011 and has launched an ambitious post-war economic development
programme.
The Directorate General for Taxes is targeting overall tax
receipts of nearly 1.6 trillion CFA francs ($3.30 billion) in
2014, up from 1.4 trillion CFA francs last year, to boost
reconstruction, the head of the agency Pascal Abinan said.
"The information and communications technologies sector is
in full expansion and is generating a lot of money. We're going
to make it so the sector can contribute to the country's
development," he told a press conference in Abidjan.
He said the tax on business profits for telecoms companies
will be raised to 30 percent from 25 percent.
With a population of around 24 million, Ivory Coast has
around 20 million mobile phone users. Its five existing
operators are France Telecom's Orange, South Africa's
MTN, Libya's Green, Etisalat's Moov and Koz,
part of Lebanon-based Comium.
Domestically-owned Cafe Mobile was granted a licence in 2012
but has yet to begin operating. Abu Dhabi-based Warid Telecom
also holds an unused operating permit.
Abinan said the sector's overall turnover was forecast at
over 1 trillion CFA francs in 2013, up from 850 billion CFA
francs the year before and 744 billion CFA francs in 2011, but
too much profit was being transferred out of the country.
"All companies in the sector that transfer dividends out of
Ivory Coast will be obliged to subscribe to treasury bills of a
value equivalent to 20 percent of the amount transferred," he
said.
Consumers will also pay a three-percent tax on the cost of
calls, Abinan said. Meanwhile, taxes on alcohol and tobacco
products will also rise.
Ivory Coast is aiming to boost tax revenues to 2.5 trillion
CFA francs within five years as it reorganises its tax
administration and clamps down on tax fraud.
($1 = 485.2290 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Joe Bavier;
editing by Bate Felix and Keiron Henderson)