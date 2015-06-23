DAKAR, June 22 Police in Ivory Coast freed 48
child slaves in raids on plantations in the country's Western
cocoa belt and arrested 22 people accused of trafficking or
exploiting children, Interpol said on Monday.
The children, aged 5 to 16, came from Mali, Guinea and
Burkina Faso as well as northern Ivory Coast and were liberated
in an operation from June 1 to 6 in the country's western cocoa
belt of San Pedro, the international police organisation said.
Some of them had been working in the fields for up to a year
in extreme conditions that were "seriously jeopardising their
health."
An official from the International Organization for
Migration said that care centres had been set up in the area to
give the children medical and psychological assistance.
The arrests were part of a series of planned operations
against child trafficking and labour in West Africa, Interpol
said.
"We're sending a very loud message to the plantation owners,
and we're sending a very loud message to the traffickers
themselves," said Michael Moran, Interpol's Assistant Director
of human trafficking and child exploitation services.
"If you traffic these children in, there will be a police
response."
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Makini Brice; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)