ABIDJAN, April 14 Ivory Coast said it had signed
an initial agreement with a consortium including France's
Bouygues and South Korea's Hyundai and Dongsan Engineering to
build a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) urban rail line in
Abidjan.
French-speaking West Africa's largest economy has been
emerging from a decade-long political crisis that ended in a
brief civil war in 2011, and the government is now seeking to
improve long neglected infrastructure.
The proposed project would involve construction of a 37 km
(23 mile) rail line from Abidjan's international airport in the
south of the city, through the city centre to its northern
suburbs.
The line would transport an estimated 300,000 passengers a
day, alleviating the traffic jams that currently plague the city
of around 5 million inhabitants, the government said in a
statement.
"The estimated cost of the project is around 1 billion
euros," an official with Ivory Coast's transport ministry said,
declining to give a timetable for when construction was expected
to begin.
DTP Terrassement and Bouygues Travaux Publics, both units of
French industrial group Bouygues ; Hyundai Motor Group
subsidiary Hyundai Rotem ; and Dongsan
signed the agreement with the government on Friday, a
press release stated.
Financing for the project is to come from the private
partners, according to the statement. The consortium members
will hold a minimum 40 percent stake in the rail line's
operating company.
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Additional reporting and
writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jane Baird)