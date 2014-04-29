UNITED NATIONS, April 29 The U.N. Security
Council on Tuesday partially eased a decade-long arms embargo on
Ivory Coast and removed a ban on diamond exports, a measure U.N.
experts claimed failed to stop illicit trafficking of rough
diamonds.
The West African country, emerging from a decade-long crisis
that culminated in a brief war in 2011, has been pressing the
Security Council to end the diamond embargo that was put in
place in 2005 the wake of an initial 2002-2003 civil war.
In October, U.N. experts estimated the annual value of
illicit diamond trade to be between $12 million and $23 million.
Ivory Coast is the world's top cocoa producer and
French-speaking West Africa's largest economy.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)