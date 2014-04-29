(Adds details and background, paragraphs 4-16)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 29 The U.N. Security
Council on Tuesday partially eased a decade-long arms embargo on
Ivory Coast and removed a ban on its diamond exports, a measure
that U.N. experts said had failed to stop illicit trafficking.
The West African country, emerging from a decade-long crisis
that culminated in a brief war in 2011, has been pressing the
Security Council to end the diamond embargo that was put in
place in 2005.
U.N. experts have valued the annual illicit trade in Ivory
Coast diamonds at between $12 million and $23 million. Before
the embargo, Ivory Coast - the world's top cocoa producer -
produced around $25 million worth of diamonds, according to
industry experts.
In a unanimously adopted resolution, the 15-member council
eased a 2004 arms embargo to allow government forces to buy
light weapons without the approval of a U.N. committee. The
government will still have to notify the committee of purchases.
U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the
council after the vote that the United States had advocated for
a more gradual approach to adjusting the arms embargo due to the
security reform challenges still faced by the country.
"We recognize the government of Cote d'Ivoire's need to
build capable and professional security forces," he said.
"We were concerned however by the findings in the Group of
Experts report regarding inconsistent compliance with existing
arms embargo procedures," DeLaurentis said. "We therefore urge
Cote d'Ivoire to tighten its control over arms and ammunition
and to continue the important work of security sector reform."
The Group of Experts monitor compliance with the U.N.
Security Council's sanctions regime.
'BLOOD DIAMONDS'
The Security Council made a similar change last year to an
arms embargo on Somalia to allow the government in Mogadishu to
strengthen its security forces. Earlier this year, council
delegations urged the Somali government to exercise greater care
in ensuring that arms are not diverted to Islamist
insurgents.
"The government of Cote d'Ivoire remains committed to fully
cooperate with the United Nations and the international
community in order to carry out all of the expected reforms in
this regard," Ivory Coast U.N. Ambassador Youssoufou Bamba said.
"We hope that during the next review of this issue the
security council will be able to bring a definitive end to the
sanctions regime for Cote d'Ivoire," he told the council.
Ivory Coast received a clean bill of health in November from
the Kimberley Process, the body tasked with preventing the sale
of so-called "blood diamonds" from fueling armed conflict.
But the U.N. reported to the Security Council this month
"that the measures and restrictions imposed by the Security
Council ... still do not prevent the trafficking of Ivorian
rough diamonds.
"The group furthermore notes that, in spite of having
identified violations of the diamond embargo in its public
reports since 2006, the Ivorian authorities have made no
progress in combating the smuggling of diamonds nor taken any
concrete initiatives to date," according to the report.
Ivorian authorities have said they would like to relaunch
the sector to fund post-war reconstruction.
Blood diamonds were thrust into the global spotlight in the
1990s during a succession of African conflicts where their trade
financed arms purchases and resulted in human rights abuses.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Tom Brown)