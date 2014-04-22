* U.N. imposed a ban on Ivorian diamond exports in 2005
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, April 22 A senior Ivory Coast army
officer is breaking a diamond embargo and may be using profits
to buy arms, U.N. experts have found, dealing a potentially
embarrassing blow to government efforts to have the ban lifted.
Ivory Coast is the only country in the world still subject
to a U.N.-imposed ban on diamond exports but it received a clean
bill of health in November from the Kimberley Process - the body
tasked with preventing the sale of so called "blood diamonds"
from fuelling armed conflicts.
The West African country, emerging from a decade-long crisis
that culminated in a brief 2011 war, is pressing the U.N.
Security Council to end the embargo, which was put in place nine
years ago in the wake of an initial 2002-2003 civil war.
But U.N. experts, charged with monitoring compliance with a
sanctions regime including an arms embargo, said diamonds are
being exported from Ivory Coast in breach of the ban.
"The measures and restrictions imposed by the (Security)
Council ... still do not prevent the illicit trafficking of
Ivorian rough diamonds," read the report released on Tuesday.
An Ivorian government spokesman declined to comment, saying
he was unaware of the content of the report.
The group identified the principal diamond buyer in Seguela
- one of the country's two main diamond mining areas - as a
Malian national named Sekou Niangadou.
Niangadou described to the U.N. experts how he circumvented
the Kimberley Process -- an international certification scheme
created by governments, civil society groups and the diamond
industry -- by sending rough diamonds to offices in Guinea and
Liberia to obtain certificates of origin there.
A previous report by the experts published in October
estimated the annual value of the country's illicit diamond
trade to be between $12 million and $23 million.
MONEY FOR ARMS?
In order to operate in diamond areas, the experts said,
Niangadou's network made cash payments to two army officers
loyal to Colonel Issiaka Ouattara, better known as Wattao - the
deputy commander of Ivory Coast's elite Republican Guard.
Wattao was a senior commander in the New Forces, which
launched a rebellion in 2002 and backed President Alassane
Ouattara during the 2011 war sparked by incumbent leader Laurent
Gbagbo's refusal to accept defeat in a run-off election.
Gbagbo was captured by the French and U.N.-backed rebels and
is awaiting trial before the International Criminal Court for
crimes against humanity.
The group said there was "strong evidence" indicating money
from diamond trafficking was being used to support elements
within the army loyal to Wattao.
"The Group is concerned that the funds may be used for the
purchase of arms and related materiel in violation of the
sanctions regime," it said.
A communications officer for Wattao said the colonel
declined to comment on the allegations.
Before the embargo, Ivory Coast produced about 300,000
carats of diamond a year, worth around $25 million, according to
industry experts. Ivorian authorities have said they would like
to relaunch the sector to fund post-war reconstruction.
Blood diamonds were thrust into the global spotlight in the
1990s during a succession of African conflicts where their trade
financed arms purchases and resulted in human rights abuses.
At the height of wars in Sierra Leone and Angola, about a
fifth of all rough stones worldwide were believed to be conflict
diamonds.
