SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 Institutional Venture
Partners said it had promoted principals Somesh Dash and Eric
Liaw to general partner.
Dash focuses on Internet, software and services, and led the
firm's investment in companies such as publication Business
Insider and flash-storage company PureStorage.
Liaw specializes in enterprise software, Internet and
mobile. He serves as a board director or observer for companies
such as The Honest Company, which provides eco-friendly diapers
and cleaning products; and OnDeck, which provides loan financing
to small and medium-sized businesses.
The move brings the total number of general partners at the
Menlo Park, Calif.-based firm to eight. The firm, whose
investments include companies such as Twitter and Dropbox, is
currently investing from a $1 billion fund raised in 2012.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ken Wills)