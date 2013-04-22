Reuters Market Eye - IVRCL Ltd (IVRC.NS) shares fall 2.4 percent after the stock's exclusion from National Stock Exchange's (NSE) derivatives segment.

NSE said in a circular on Thursday that trading in futures and options contracts of IVRCL would not be available from June 28.

"However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months April 2013, May 2013 and June 2013 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the exchanged added.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)